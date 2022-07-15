Biden says he raised Jamal Khashoggi’s murder with Saudi crown prince

President Biden fist bumped Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, a highly anticipated greeting due to the crown prince being heavily criticized. U.S. intelligence assessed that the crown prince ordered the brutal killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The president defended his meeting with Salman and said he did raise the murder with him. Meanwhile, Senator Joe Manchin is now saying he won’t support increased spending on climate change due to inflation concerns. Biden said he’ll take executive action on climate if Congress doesn’t act.July 15, 2022