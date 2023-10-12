Blinken says U.S. will send charter flights to get Americans out of Israel

Lester Holt speaks with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on getting Americans in Israel out amid the Israel-Hamas war. Blinken says the U.S. government is planning to send charter flights starting Friday. We’ll have full coverage from Israel tonight on “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt” at 6:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm CT.Oct. 12, 2023