Nightly News

Blinken says U.S. will send charter flights to get Americans out of Israel

01:23

Lester Holt speaks with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on getting Americans in Israel out amid the Israel-Hamas war. Blinken says the U.S. government is planning to send charter flights starting Friday. We’ll have full coverage from Israel tonight on “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt” at 6:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm CT.Oct. 12, 2023

