Blues Brothers’ Matt ‘Guitar’ Murphy dies at age 88

 

Murphy, a member of the legendary Blues Brothers, was a veteran of the Chicago blues scene. His family says he poured his heart out into every performance.

1,995 children separated from families at border under 'zero tolerance' policy

The fight over Alaska's hunting rules runs deeper than using doughnuts to bait bears

Hunters in Alaska ask: Who has the right to tell them how to hunt?

AMC Networks halts airing of Chris Hardwick's show while investigating allegations of abuse

African-American teachers push messages of affirmation, success at Philadelphia school

'He'll tell us the truth': Students look up to black role models in schools

Amid Trump's Mideast push, an abandoned building reminds Palestinians of past failures

Trump's 'deal of the century' can't escape America's past Mideast failures

Fighting rages around airport in Yemen port city of Hodeida

Fighting intensifies around airport in Yemen port city
Melting of Antarctic ice sheet has tripled in the last decade, study says
Car bomb tears through joyous Eid cease-fire in Afghanistan, killing at least 20

Car bomb tears through joyous Eid cease-fire in Afghanistan

African-American teachers push messages of affirmation, success at Philadelphia school

