California Gov. Brown orders new DNA testing in murder case involving Kevin Cooper

California Gov. Brown orders new DNA testing in murder case involving Kevin Cooper01:25
Kevin Cooper was sentenced to death for the killings of four people 35 years ago. The governor is now ordering a new round of DNA testing on evidence that defense lawyers say will prove Cooper is innocent.
Christmas traditions brings millions together across the globe01:13
Investigators examining how Soyuz capsule lost cabin pressure01:03
California Gov. Brown orders new DNA testing in murder case involving Kevin Cooper01:25
New Jersey surgical center warns patients that they may have been exposed to HIV, Hepatitis01:16
False alarm near site of Indonesia tsunami that killed over 40001:23
Mystery case at Supreme Court is apparently tied to Mueller investigation01:15