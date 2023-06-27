IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

CDC issues malaria alert after 5 locally contracted cases reported in the U.S.

01:38

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has issued an alert after five locally contracted cases of malaria were reported in the U.S. for the first time in decades. NBC News’ Kristen Dahlgren has what you need to know.June 27, 2023

