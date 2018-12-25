Christmas traditions brings millions together across the globe

Christmas traditions brings millions together across the globe01:13
From the Pope delivering a message of hope from Vatican City to the Queen joining the royal family at the annual Christmas service, Christmas brought millions of people together all over the world.
Investigators examining how Soyuz capsule lost cabin pressure01:03
California Gov. Brown orders new DNA testing in murder case involving Kevin Cooper01:25
New Jersey surgical center warns patients that they may have been exposed to HIV, Hepatitis01:16
False alarm near site of Indonesia tsunami that killed over 40001:23
Mystery case at Supreme Court is apparently tied to Mueller investigation01:15