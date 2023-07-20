IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Could solar-powered cars be the future of electric vehicles?

    Washington Commanders sale approved with Magic Johnson as co-owner

  • Wife of accused Gilgo Beach serial killer files for divorce

  • Heat wave scorching U.S. as Phoenix and Miami see temperature records

  • NORAD commander: Chinese spy balloon incident 'turned out as best it could for our nation'

  • New details revealed in target letter Trump received in special counsel probe

  • Teenager killed while working at Mississippi poultry plant

  • Police investigating 2-day disappearance of Carlee Russell amid lingering questions

  • Barbie and Oppenheimer hit movie theaters this week

  • Whistleblowers in Hunter Biden case testify before Congress

  • Family of U.S. soldier who ran across North Korean border speaks out

  • Plane passengers, flight attendant carried out by stretcher after spending hours on hot plane

  • China leading global electric vehicle production

  • Phoenix heat shatters records after 19th day of 110+ degree temperatures

  • U.S. soldier detained in North Korea after crossing border

  • Eight cases of locally transmitted malaria discovered in Florida, Texas

  • Mysterious disappearance of Alabama woman raising questions

  • FDA approves drug to protect infants from RSV

  • Long Island police investigating new evidence in Gilgo Beach murders

Nightly News

Could solar-powered cars be the future of electric vehicles?

As the electric vehicle industry becomes increasingly competitive and consumers become more eco-conscious, one California-based company created a car that can run on solar power. NBC News’ Steve Patterson took it for a test drive to find out how it works.July 20, 2023

