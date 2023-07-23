IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Crowds of protesters march to Jerusalem in effort to stop Netanyahu’s plan to weaken Supreme Court

    01:19
  • UP NEXT

    DOJ threatens to sue Texas governor over Rio Grande buoy barrier

    02:04

  • Dozens hospitalized after deck collapse at Montana country club

    01:18

  • Neighbors honor veteran with homecoming surprise

    02:51

  • Ukrainian Olympic athletes express anger over Russian athletes being allowed compete

    02:29

  • Jamie Foxx speaks publicly for first time since hospitalized due to illness

    01:44

  • Heat records shatter in southern Europe at height of tourist season

    01:18

  • Parents buying homes for their children as affordability plummets

    01:37

  • Arkansas psychiatrist accused of running Medicaid scam

    03:29

  • Kennedy family speaks out against RFK Jr.’s comments about Covid

    01:43

  • DeSantis’ presidential campaign plans a reboot

    02:12

  • Wildfires scorch Greek countryside amid record temperatures in Europe

    01:39

  • DOJ threatens to sue Texas over buoy wall at southern border

    01:33

  • North Korea silent on soldier who crossed border as U.S. officials express concern

    01:56

  • Trump aide testifies before grand jury investigating efforts to overturn 2020 election

    01:15

  • Could solar-powered cars be the future of electric vehicles?

    01:47

  • Washington Commanders sale approved with Magic Johnson as co-owner

    01:42

  • Heat wave scorching U.S. as Phoenix and Miami see temperature records

    03:08

  • NORAD commander: Chinese spy balloon incident 'turned out as best it could for our nation'

    04:22

  • New details revealed in target letter Trump received in special counsel probe

    04:02

Nightly News

Crowds of protesters march to Jerusalem in effort to stop Netanyahu’s plan to weaken Supreme Court

01:19

Thousands of protesters marched to Jerusalem over the weekend in an effort to stop Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to weaken the Supreme Court. NBC News’ Raf Sanchez has the latest.July 23, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Crowds of protesters march to Jerusalem in effort to stop Netanyahu’s plan to weaken Supreme Court

    01:19
  • UP NEXT

    DOJ threatens to sue Texas governor over Rio Grande buoy barrier

    02:04

  • Dozens hospitalized after deck collapse at Montana country club

    01:18

  • Neighbors honor veteran with homecoming surprise

    02:51

  • Ukrainian Olympic athletes express anger over Russian athletes being allowed compete

    02:29

  • Jamie Foxx speaks publicly for first time since hospitalized due to illness

    01:44
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All