IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Police arrest suspect in tech exec Bob Lee’s murder

    01:35
  • Now Playing

    Deadly infant sleeper still being sold online even after recall

    01:35
  • UP NEXT

    21-year-old Air National Guardsman arrested for intelligence documents leak

    03:51

  • Legal battle over abortion pill mifepristone heads to Supreme Court

    02:20

  • New York City School teaching sign language to build more inclusive world

    02:00

  • Jury selection underway in Dominion’s lawsuit against Fox News

    01:35

  • Fort Lauderdale airport shut down after historic flooding

    01:23

  • NBC News report links identity theft to illegal work in slaughterhouses

    03:00

  • U.S. calling on Kremlin to release Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich

    01:27

  • Tennessee Rep. Justin J. Pearson reinstated after expulsion

    01:30

  • Juul agrees to $462 million settlement after being accused of targeting teens

    01:33

  • 911 audio released of Louisville bank shooting

    01:49

  • Biden visits Ireland, pays tribute to family history

    01:28

  • Iconic food storage brand Tupperware warns it could go out of business

    01:31

  • Toxic Indiana plant fire forces more than 1,500 residents to evacuate

    02:49

  • NBC News speaks to migrant teen working in dangerous slaughterhouse

    04:26

  • Big Pharma companies blast Texas judge’s ruling invalidating abortion pill approval

    01:56

  • U.S. investigating intelligence documents leak

    01:36

  • Tony Hawk helps Navajo Nation community build skatepark

    01:40

  • AI could revolutionize cancer detection, according to MIT, Mass General research

    02:54

Nightly News

Deadly infant sleeper still being sold online even after recall

01:35

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says a recalled infant sleeper that has been linked to the deaths of about 100 babies is still available on resale sites. NBC News’ Hallie Jackson shares one family’s harrowing story.April 13, 2023

  • Police arrest suspect in tech exec Bob Lee’s murder

    01:35
  • Now Playing

    Deadly infant sleeper still being sold online even after recall

    01:35
  • UP NEXT

    21-year-old Air National Guardsman arrested for intelligence documents leak

    03:51

  • Legal battle over abortion pill mifepristone heads to Supreme Court

    02:20

  • New York City School teaching sign language to build more inclusive world

    02:00

  • Jury selection underway in Dominion’s lawsuit against Fox News

    01:35

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All