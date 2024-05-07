IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Growing fight over fluoride in drinking water
May 7, 202402:46

  • Tornadoes rip through parts of the Plains

    02:04

  • Israel rejects latest Hamas offer but says it will negotiate to try to reach a cease-fire

    01:59
  • Now Playing

    Growing fight over fluoride in drinking water

    02:46
  • UP NEXT

    TikTok sues U.S. government over law requiring the platform to be sold

    01:39

  • Rabbit Hole museum brings classic children's books to life

    01:31

  • Biden condemns surge of antisemitism in U.S.

    02:05

  • 2004: LGBTQ couples legally marry in Massachusetts for first time in U.S.

    02:36

  • China's leading electric vehicle maker selling cars for $10,000

    02:50

  • Trump fined again and warned of jail time for gag order violations

    02:25

  • Hamas says it agrees to Gaza cease-fire plan

    02:25

  • America's most decorated battleship, the USS New Jersey, gets a facelift

    01:30

  • Columbia cancels main commencement amid pro-Palestinian protests

    02:28

  • American soldier detained in Russia, U.S. officials say

    00:41

  • FAA says it's investigating Boeing for 787 Dreamliner issue

    01:58

  • Gunman subdued while trying to shoot pastor at Pittsburgh-area church

    01:31

  • New details in missing surfers investigation

    01:25

  • 8 million under flood threat as deadly flood water engulfs Southeast Texas

    03:52

  • Graduates pay heartfelt tribute to parents during graduation

    02:38

  • Gold Star families fall victim to Army-appointed ‘con man’

    02:47

  • Republican veepstakes heat up as Trump remains mum on potential pick

    02:21

Nightly News

Growing fight over fluoride in drinking water

02:46

In the latest battle in the country's culture wars, a growing number of cities and counties are trying to remove fluoride from their water. Many dentists are condemning the effort, but fluoride opponents cite personal choice. NBC News' Erin McLaughlin reports. May 7, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Tornadoes rip through parts of the Plains

    02:04

  • Israel rejects latest Hamas offer but says it will negotiate to try to reach a cease-fire

    01:59
  • Now Playing

    Growing fight over fluoride in drinking water

    02:46
  • UP NEXT

    TikTok sues U.S. government over law requiring the platform to be sold

    01:39

  • Rabbit Hole museum brings classic children's books to life

    01:31

  • Biden condemns surge of antisemitism in U.S.

    02:05
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All