Nightly News

Deadly winter storm system headed for Northeast

04:27

The deadly storm system that caused both tornadoes across the South and blizzard conditions in the Northern Plains, is now headed for the Northeast. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer, Morgan Chesky and Dylan Dreyer have more coverage.Dec. 16, 2022

