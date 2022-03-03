Defense Secretary Austin on Ukraine: Russia still has a lot of ‘combat power’
In an exclusive interview with Lester Holt, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says Russia’s invasion of Ukraine underscores the “relevance” of NATO. Austin says he can’t confirm reports of Russian troops walking away from the fight, but calls reports of soldiers' remains being left behind “disappointing” and “disgusting.”March 3, 2022
