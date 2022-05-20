IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Delivery of baby formula from Europe expected this weekend as shortage worsens

02:02

New data shows the national out-of-stock average for baby formula rose to 45 percent last week – the highest level yet. The White House says the first flight of formula from abroad is expected to leave Europe for Indiana this weekend. May 20, 2022

