IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Federal government cracking down on car dealer junk fees

    02:04
  • UP NEXT

    Apple launching new security features to protect personal data on phones from theft

    01:11

  • A rare look at America’s new technology to counter China’s space threat

    03:14

  • Delta passengers stranded for hours at remote Canadian base after emergency landing

    01:34

  • Biden says Israel is losing support amid ground offensive in Gaza

    02:55

  • Zelenskyy makes urgent plea to Congress for more aid in war against Russia

    03:06

  • Big pharma companies combating the tampering of life-saving drugs

    03:20

  • Harvard faculty rally around president after Capitol Hill testimony backlash

    01:59

  • Special Counsel asks SCOTUS to weigh in on Trump immunity as he surges in Iowa

    02:12

  • Released hostage says others held by Hamas ‘need to get out today’ otherwise they ‘won’t live’

    03:04

  • Deadly tornado outbreak in Tennessee kills at least 6, hospitalizes dozens

    02:16

  • Texas mother leaving state to receive abortion that doctors say she urgently needs

    03:21

  • Community comes together to save beloved Christmas lights display after fire

    02:31

  • Authorities issue alert about new retail gift card scam

    02:10

  • Harvard president faces mounting pressure to resign after congressional hearing on antisemitism

    01:55

  • Trump says he will not go back on witness stand in civil fraud lawsuit on Monday

    01:42

  • Gaza’s health system collapsing, World Health Organization reports

    02:41

  • Tens of millions under flood alerts as storm system moves across Northeast

    01:15

  • Deadly tornadoes carve destructive paths through Tennessee neighborhoods

    03:07

  • Virginia firefighters cut hair to support colleague undergoing cancer treatments

    02:46

Nightly News

Federal government cracking down on car dealer junk fees

02:04

The federal government announced it is cracking down on car dealer junk fees, requiring dealers to provide a vehicle’s actual price and cost. NBC News’ Tom Costello spoke with one car buyer who says she was asked to pay $4,000 more than she expected.Dec. 13, 2023

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Federal government cracking down on car dealer junk fees

    02:04
  • UP NEXT

    Apple launching new security features to protect personal data on phones from theft

    01:11

  • A rare look at America’s new technology to counter China’s space threat

    03:14

  • Delta passengers stranded for hours at remote Canadian base after emergency landing

    01:34

  • Biden says Israel is losing support amid ground offensive in Gaza

    02:55

  • Zelenskyy makes urgent plea to Congress for more aid in war against Russia

    03:06
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All