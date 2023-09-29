IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • New York and New Jersey under states of emergency amid heavy rain and flooding

    02:57
  • Now Playing

    Federal government has one day left to avoid shutdown

    02:10
  • UP NEXT

    Iowa neighborhood’s first new grocery store in 50 years bringing ‘real hope’ to community

    02:04

  • Ukrainian children go to school in subway stations as Russian forces bomb Kharkiv

    01:49

  • United Auto Workers strike expands against Ford and GM

    01:42

  • Remembering Dianne Feinstein, the longest-serving woman in Senate history

    02:42

  • What industries would be most impacted by a government shutdown?

    02:16

  • Biden: MAGA movement ‘does not share the basic beliefs’ of democracy

    01:51

  • Streaming subscriptions adding up for consumers and likely to keep increasing

    01:50

  • Exclusive access during a U.S. Navy submarine's nuclear missile test

    02:06

  • An inside look at the brand new Las Vegas Sphere

    01:50

  • End of pandemic relief for child care programs on September 30 could lead to closures

    02:28

  • Philadelphia businesses targeted in another night of rampant looting

    01:51

  • Suspect caught in murder of tech CEO Pava LaPere in Baltimore

    01:48

  • Government shutdown looming as Congress seems unlikely to pass spending bill

    03:16

  • American astronaut Frank Rubio returns to Earth after record-setting space mission

    01:44

  • Delaware trooper charged with beating teen playing prank

    02:04

  • Manhunt intensifies in Baltimore for suspected killer of tech CEO Pava LaPere

    01:51

  • Over 50 people arrested in Philadelphia looting spree

    02:21

  • Trump will skip second debate to speak to an audience including auto workers in Detroit

    02:07

Nightly News

Federal government has one day left to avoid shutdown

02:10

The federal government is on the brink of a shutdown as a handful of hardline conservatives demand more spending cuts to green light a deal. Now, there is only one day left to pass a spending bill to avoid it. NBC News’ Garrett Haake has the latest.Sept. 29, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • New York and New Jersey under states of emergency amid heavy rain and flooding

    02:57
  • Now Playing

    Federal government has one day left to avoid shutdown

    02:10
  • UP NEXT

    Iowa neighborhood’s first new grocery store in 50 years bringing ‘real hope’ to community

    02:04

  • Ukrainian children go to school in subway stations as Russian forces bomb Kharkiv

    01:49

  • United Auto Workers strike expands against Ford and GM

    01:42

  • Remembering Dianne Feinstein, the longest-serving woman in Senate history

    02:42
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All