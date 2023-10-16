Hamas releases first video of hostage held inside Gaza

In the video released by Hamas, 21-year-old Miya Shem says she’s being given medical care and asks to go home as soon as possible. It’s unclear if she’s being forced to make the statement or when the video was shot. Meanwhile, there’s a flurry of diplomatic activity in Israel, as three sources tell NBC News President Biden is strongly considering a trip there in the coming days. Lester Holt is inside Israel with the latest.Oct. 16, 2023