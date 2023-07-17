Historic heat wave fueling fires in California, scorching Southwest with triple digit temperatures

Mysterious disappearance of Alabama woman raising questions01:58
FDA approves drug to protect infants from RSV01:01
Long Island police investigating new evidence in Gilgo Beach murders02:03
Florida insurance crisis worsening as rates skyrocket01:54
Independent organization launching $70 million effort for third party presidential campaign02:01
- Now Playing
Historic heat wave fueling fires in California, scorching Southwest with triple digit temperatures02:19
- UP NEXT
Search intensifying for two children swept away in Pennsylvania flash floods01:55
New details revealed about how Pennsylvania escaped fugitive was captured02:03
Sunday marks 78 years since scientists first tested nuclear bomb01:34
Alabama woman who vanished after reporting seeing toddler alone on highway returns home01:58
Small plane crash lands in Martha’s Vineyard after pilot suffers medical emergency, police say01:34
DeSantis fires about a dozen staffers in cost cutting move00:41
Neighbors surprise 7-year-old, whose mother was battling cancer, with a birthday party02:22
Doctors weigh in as cases of common cold on the rise this summer01:55
Heat wave felt coast to coast as triple digit temperatures break records01:27
Urgent search underway for missing Alabama woman02:03
Ukraine F-16 fighter pilot training to start next month02:33
At least 4 people fatally shot by suspect in Georgia, police report01:06
New details revealed about suspect in Long Island murders02:49
Hollywood actors join writers on strike, demanding higher pay and AI protections01:51
Mysterious disappearance of Alabama woman raising questions01:58
FDA approves drug to protect infants from RSV01:01
Long Island police investigating new evidence in Gilgo Beach murders02:03
Florida insurance crisis worsening as rates skyrocket01:54
Independent organization launching $70 million effort for third party presidential campaign02:01
- Now Playing
Historic heat wave fueling fires in California, scorching Southwest with triple digit temperatures02:19
Play All