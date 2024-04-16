IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
House delivers articles of impeachment against Mayorkas to Senate
April 16, 202401:49

The House delivered to the Senate articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, accusing him of willfully disregarding border security laws. The Senate is expected to quickly dismiss the charges. NBC News' Ryan Nobles reports.April 16, 2024

