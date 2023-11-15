IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

House Speaker Johnson pushes through spending bill, setting stage to avoid shutdown

01:39

House Speaker Mike Johnson pushed through a short term spending bill with no cuts and the support of Democrats, setting the stage to avoid a government shutdown. It came amid a day of tension when chaos erupted into near brawls on Capitol Hill among Republicans. NBC News' Ryan Nobles has more details.Nov. 15, 2023

