Nightly News

House Speaker McCarthy braces for response from members of his party after spending bill passes

01:56

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is now bracing for the possibility of members of his party turning against him because he worked with Democrats to pass a 45-day spending bill to avoid a government shutdown. NBC News’ Ali Vitali has more details.Sept. 30, 2023

