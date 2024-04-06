IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Hundreds of passengers bypassed a part of airport security screenings
April 6, 202401:48

  • Environmentalists warn of threat to famed Okefenokee Swamp

  • Hospital staff save woman and her baby, then organize her surprise wedding

    Hundreds of passengers bypassed a part of airport security screenings

    Towns along solar eclipse path brace for millions of tourists

  • Aftershocks felt on East Coast as concerns mount over NYC’s structural readiness for earthquakes

  • Miami-area shooting leaves 9 shot with 2 dead

  • Can artificial intelligence help people with their mental health?

  • Family members of Gaza hostages speak out almost 6 months after terrorist attack

  • Anticipation of total eclipse creates boom towns in its path

  • Israel's military dismisses 2 senior officers over killing of Gaza aid workers

  • Magnitude 4.8 earthquake rattles East Coast

  • Violent weather causes severe airline turbulence

  • Lawyer says NFL star Rashee Rice was driving car involved in Dallas crash

  • Desperate search for trapped earthquake victims in Taiwan

  • Stronger marijuana linked to more psychosis in teens

  • Election workers face growing security threats

  • Biden takes tougher tone in phone call with Israel's Netanyahu

  • Brothers half a world apart start Gaza soup kitchen to feed those caught in war

  • Seven women sue Tennessee after being denied medical exemption under state's abortion ban

  • Growing outrage after deadly Israeli strike on aid workers

Hundreds of passengers bypassed a part of airport security screenings

Air travelers bypassed a step in airport security screenings 300 times since March of last year according to the TSA. The TSA said most were “unintentional” and that it’s a relatively small number compared to roughly 850 million screenings a year. NBC News’ Steve Patterson reports.April 6, 2024

