Illinois sees a surge in abortion patients as neighboring states pass restrictions

Indiana began its special session debating legislation that, if passed, would make it the latest state around Illinois to ban or restrict abortions. At Granite City, Illinois’ Hope Clinic For Women, calls have tripled since the Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade. In some cases, patients have even been traveling from Texas to access the procedure there. The town’s mayor said they are ready for any influx of patients and any debate it may bring.July 25, 2022