IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘Goodfellas’ actor Paul Sorvino dead at 83

    01:20
  • Now Playing

    Illinois sees a surge in abortion patients as neighboring states pass restrictions

    02:37
  • UP NEXT

    Americans hurting from soaring inflation as Fed expected to raise rates again

    01:33

  • Ukraine says two Americans fighting killed in battle

    01:44

  • Pope Francis apologizes over abuse of Indigenous students at Canadian schools

    01:49

  • WHO declares monkeypox a global health emergency as cases skyrocket

    02:01

  • Massive wildfire near Yosemite is most volatile this season

    02:38

  • Biden’s Covid-19 symptoms improve, according to doctor

    01:51

  • First-generation college graduate honors the sacrifices her parents made

    02:17

  • New exhibit opens to honor Americans that served in the Korean War

    02:28

  • Pope lands in Canada, apologizing for the church’s Indigenous abuse

    02:17

  • Demand for monkeypox vaccines rises as cases spread

    02:06

  • President Biden improving significantly from Covid

    02:08

  • Relief in sight for millions blanketed by heat wave

    02:15

  • California wildfire exploded overnight

    01:38

  • White House says President Biden improving from Covid

    01:03

  • Lawmakers working to raise pilot retirement age

    02:23

  • Vietnam War pen pals meet 50 years later

    02:09

  • Some beaches begin to use drones as shark attacks increase

    02:20

  • Two Americans fighting in Ukraine reported dead

    02:03

Nightly News

Illinois sees a surge in abortion patients as neighboring states pass restrictions

02:37

Indiana began its special session debating legislation that, if passed, would make it the latest state around Illinois to ban or restrict abortions. At Granite City, Illinois’ Hope Clinic For Women, calls have tripled since the Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade. In some cases, patients have even been traveling from Texas to access the procedure there. The town’s mayor said they are ready for any influx of patients and any debate it may bring.July 25, 2022

  • ‘Goodfellas’ actor Paul Sorvino dead at 83

    01:20
  • Now Playing

    Illinois sees a surge in abortion patients as neighboring states pass restrictions

    02:37
  • UP NEXT

    Americans hurting from soaring inflation as Fed expected to raise rates again

    01:33

  • Ukraine says two Americans fighting killed in battle

    01:44

  • Pope Francis apologizes over abuse of Indigenous students at Canadian schools

    01:49

  • WHO declares monkeypox a global health emergency as cases skyrocket

    02:01

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All