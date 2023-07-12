IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Inflation slows to yearly rate of three percent

01:47

New data shows inflation in June slowed to a yearly rate of three percent, a significant improvement from exactly one year ago when inflation peaked at 9.1 percent. NBC News’ Brian Cheung shares more on the economic impact.July 12, 2023

