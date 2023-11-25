IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Inside Qatar's hostage release operations room

Nightly News

Inside Qatar’s hostage release operations room

03:10

After an intense day of negotiations, 24 hostages were released by Hamas with Qatar playing a major role. NBC News’ Keir Simmons spoke with Qatar’s Minister of State on the hope that Americans will soon be released and the challenges that now face the hostages that have been freed.Nov. 25, 2023

