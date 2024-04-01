IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Iran says Israeli airstrike killed senior commanders in Syria
Iran says Israeli airstrike killed senior commanders in Syria

Iran says the blast at an Iranian diplomatic building in Damascus killed two generals and five officers from its Revolutionary Guard. Israel has not acknowledged the attack. NBC News' Raf Sanchez reports.April 1, 2024

