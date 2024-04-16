IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Israel's military vows response to Iranian attack
April 16, 202401:31

  More than 20 tornadoes reported as tens of millions face severe weather threat

  Shoe cobbler becomes unlikely TikTok star

  First jurors selected to serve in Trump hush money trial

    Israel's military vows response to Iranian attack

    DOJ reportedly set to sue Live Nation in antitrust challenge

  Boeing whistleblower says 787 Dreamliner has production flaw

  USC cancels commencement speech by class valedictorian

  House delivers articles of impeachment against Mayorkas to Senate

  Boeing engineer says worldwide 787 fleet 'needs attention'

  Two bodies found in Oklahoma are believed to be missing Kansas women

  Video shows men damaging ancient rocks in national park

  White House tries to prevent a wider war in the Mideast

  Israel's military vows military response after Iran attack

  Caitlin Clark talks about her WNBA dream

  Trump faces political risks as trial begins

  Jury selection begins in Trump's hush money trial

  Arrests made in connection to disappearance of two Kansas moms

  President Biden urges restraint after Iran's attack on Israel

Nightly News

Israel's military vows response to Iranian attack

01:31

Israel's military vowed to respond to the Iranian attack. Four U.S. officials tell NBC News they expect Israel's response will likely be limited and outside of Iran, though they caution Israel's plans may change. NBC News' Richard Engel reports.April 16, 2024

