Israel’s sense of security forever changed from Hamas attack

Rep. Scalise nominated by GOP for House Speaker01:21
Israel-Hamas war escalates tensions nationwide02:15
- Now Playing
Israel’s sense of security forever changed from Hamas attack01:46
- UP NEXT
New details on Hamas’ surprise terror attack revealed02:37
Israeli forces preparing ground offensive against Hamas03:26
Israel-Hamas war intensifying as survivors of Hamas attacks speak out06:52
Relatives of American mother and daughter missing in Israel speak out00:57
The stories of Israel-Hamas war victims02:08
Biden condemns Hamas actions, says U.S. is sending Israel military aid00:59
Did Iran play a role in the Hamas attacks on Israel?00:50
Gaza neighborhoods lie in ruins after Israeli retaliation airstrikes02:02
Israeli troops still trying to secure towns near Gaza border as Hamas launches new rockets03:39
Israel intensifies retaliation after massive Hamas terror attack07:12
Man recounts family’s last conversation with mother missing in Israel00:39
Professor grieves loved ones killed by Hamas in Israel during phone call01:37
How did Israel’s intelligence network fail to anticipate the Hamas attack?01:46
U.S. law enforcement monitoring for domestic threats amid Israel-Hamas war01:15
Israel Defense Forces gearing up for potential all-out invasion of Gaza02:06
Israeli families devastated as loved ones are held hostage by Hamas03:49
Israel orders ‘complete siege’ of Hamas-run Gaza Strip after massive terror attack07:20
Rep. Scalise nominated by GOP for House Speaker01:21
Israel-Hamas war escalates tensions nationwide02:15
- Now Playing
Israel’s sense of security forever changed from Hamas attack01:46
- UP NEXT
New details on Hamas’ surprise terror attack revealed02:37
Israeli forces preparing ground offensive against Hamas03:26
Israel-Hamas war intensifying as survivors of Hamas attacks speak out06:52
Play All