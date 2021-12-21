Jury hears closing arguments in Kim Potter trial

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Prosecutors accused ex-officer Kimberly Potter of making “rash and reckless” choices by firing her gun after warning about firing her Taser, killing Daunte Wright. Her attorneys argue the use of a gun or Taser was justified.
