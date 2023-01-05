IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Top U.S. colleges facing questions over prioritizing legacy candidates

  • Buffalo community rallying around Damar Hamlin

  • Man who drove Tesla off cliff with family inside charged with attempted murder

  • 33 million in California under flood watch amid winter storm

    Kevin McCarthy’s Speaker bid blocked for sixth time

    University of Idaho murders suspect being transported back to Idaho

  • University of Idaho murders suspect will not fight extradition

  • Nancy Pelosi’s legacy as Speaker of the House includes championing female lawmakers

  • Rate of children accidentally ingesting cannabis is skyrocketing, new report says

  • Severe weather system impacting million across U.S.

  • House of Representatives fails to elect new Speaker for first time in 100 years

  • Hamlin injury brings NFL priorities, practices under scrutiny

  • Damar Hamlin in critical condition after cardiac arrest on field

  • Barbara Walters' legacy as a trailblazing journalist

  • Jeremy Renner in critical condition after snowplowing accident

  • Delays and cancellations close out holiday travel season

  • Rep. Kevin McCarthy bid for House Speaker in jeopardy

  • Father of University of Idaho murder victim speaks out

  • Dozens of Russian troops killed in deadly Ukrainian attack

  • Thousands mourn Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

Nightly News

Kevin McCarthy’s Speaker bid blocked for sixth time

The House of Representatives failed to elect the next speaker for the sixth time after a small group of right-wing Republicans blocked off GOP leader Kevin McCarthy from getting the votes he needed. NBC News’ Ryan Nobles shares more on what’s next for Congress.Jan. 5, 2023

