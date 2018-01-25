Feedback
Las Vegas shooting victim has miracle recovery

 

Jovanna Calzadillas is going home after spending nearly four months in the hospital for a severe injury she sustained in the Las Vegas shooting. Her doctors say her progress has been nothing short of miraculous.

U.S. News

Gymnastics doctor scandal: What's next in the Larry Nassar case?

From gymnastics to the judge, what's next in the Larry Nassar case

U.S. news
Gymnast Aly Raisman discusses her stare-down with Larry Nassar

Aly Raisman: Confronting Larry Nassar 'made me literally sick'

U.S. news
Burger King shows support for net neutrality using Whoppers to prank customers

$26 for a Whopper? Burger King prank explains net neutrality

Internet
Flu virus can cause heart attacks

Study confirms flu raises heart attack risk

Health news
Just one cigarette raises heart disease risk, study finds

Is just 1 cigarette a day as bad as a pack?

Health news

World News

Suspected U.S. drone kills Taliban-linked commander in shower

Taliban-linked commander killed by drone strike while showering

World
Paris streets are flooded as river Seine nears record rise
Video

Paris streets are flooded as river Seine nears record rise

U.S. news
Huge flocks of starlings swoop across Israel's winter sky
Video

Huge flocks of starlings swoop across Israel's winter sky

Mideast
Unified Korean Olympic hockey team 'will work together fine'

'Same blood' bonds unified Korean Olympic hockey team

North Korea
These Colombians are clearing land mines and paving the way for peace

These Colombians clear land mines and pave the way for peace

Latino
Unified Korean Olympic hockey team 'will work together fine'

'Same blood' bonds unified Korean Olympic hockey team

North Korea
New stroke guidelines extend time frame for life-saving treatment

New stroke guidelines could save many lives

Aging
Here's how the flu virus kills some people so quickly

Why does flu kill people?

Health news
North Korea's missile tests will probably resume after Olympics, experts say

Kim Jong Un's Olympic thaw doesn't mean he's now a 'very good neighbor'

North Korea
E-cigarettes can hook teens, raise risk of smoking, report finds

E-cigs hook teens, but safer for adult smokers

Health news
