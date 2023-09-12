IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Lester Holt reflects on the tense history between the U.S. and Iran

    01:14
  • UP NEXT

    Iranian President Raisi speaks about prisoner exchange and protest crackdown: Exclusive

    08:11

  • Escaped killer Danelo Cavalcante is now armed, according to authorities

    01:51

  • White House and Republicans react to Lester Holt’s exclusive interview with Iranian President

    00:40

  • McCarthy announces House will open impeachment inquiry into Biden

    02:06

  • Coco Gauff makes history with U.S. Open victory

    01:48

  • FDA reevaluating whether over-the-counter decongestant really works

    02:14

  • American explorer rescued after being trapped underground in Turkey cave

    01:40

  • Remembering the lives lost on 9/11 on the 22nd anniversary

    02:10

  • FDA approves new Covid-19 booster shot as cases are on the rise

    02:09

  • Manhunt for killer Danelo Cavalcante in Pennsylvania reaches day 12

    02:05

  • Search for Morocco earthquake survivors underway

    02:50

  • College football players celebrate scholarship surprises

    02:11

  • Hundreds of schools across U.S. using AI to help detect guns

    03:14

  • Former Secret Service agent who witnessed JFK assassination opens up for first time

    02:03

  • U.S. and Vietnam strike deal during Biden’s visit on Sunday

    01:01

  • Death toll climbs above 2,100 in Morocco after 6.8-magnitude earthquake

    02:12

  • Van stolen by escaped Pennsylvania prisoner recovered as search intensifies

    01:58

  • Tourists in Morocco share experiences after devastating earthquake

    01:46

  • More than 2,000 dead after powerful earthquake in Morocco

    02:57

Nightly News

Lester Holt reflects on the tense history between the U.S. and Iran

01:14

Lester Holt shares his closing thoughts from Tehran on the history between the U.S. and Iran and where the relationship could go from here.Sept. 12, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Lester Holt reflects on the tense history between the U.S. and Iran

    01:14
  • UP NEXT

    Iranian President Raisi speaks about prisoner exchange and protest crackdown: Exclusive

    08:11

  • Escaped killer Danelo Cavalcante is now armed, according to authorities

    01:51

  • White House and Republicans react to Lester Holt’s exclusive interview with Iranian President

    00:40

  • McCarthy announces House will open impeachment inquiry into Biden

    02:06

  • Coco Gauff makes history with U.S. Open victory

    01:48
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All