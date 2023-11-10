IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Gaza City hospitals raise alarm as IDF nears, FBI director criticizes selection of new HQ, and how breast implants were used in lifesaving surgery

  • Israel agrees to implement daily 4-hour pauses in fighting, White House says

    03:27

  • Thousands of LGBTQ veterans still waiting for benefits following policy change in U.S. military

    03:15

  • Airplane close call risk growing, NTSB chief warns

    02:02

  • Key takeaways from last night’s Republican presidential debate

    01:51

  • Nashville college student Jillian Ludwig killed by stray bullet while walking in park

    01:44
  • Now Playing

    Manchin will not seek re-election, a disappointment for Democrats

    01:51
Nightly News

Manchin will not seek re-election, a disappointment for Democrats

01:51

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin delivered a surprise announcement – that he will not seek re-election next year. Meanwhile, President Biden is in Illinois touting his support for the historic UAW deal that earned workers at the big three automakers a 25 percent pay raise. NBC News’ Peter Alexander reports on both.Nov. 10, 2023

