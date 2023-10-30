IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Mother learns of son's death months after reporting him missing

02:54

Bettersten Wade reported her son Dexter missing after he left home one day and never returned. Months later, an officer told her Dexter had been hit and killed by an off-duty police officer while he crossed a highway. NBC News’ Blayne Alexander explains more.Oct. 30, 2023

