National organizers trying to quell Women’s March controversy

National organizers trying to quell Women’s March controversy01:26
Some march leaders have been accused of making anti-semitic remarks, and one has come under fire for supporting Louis Farrakhan — known for a history of anti-semitic comments.
Ex-Chicago officer Jason Van Dyke sentenced to 6 months, 9 years in Laquan McDonald shooting01:24
Vatican launches official track team01:01
Ski resorts on high alert after deadly avalanche in New Mexico01:10
Babies of the opioid crisis face lifetime of health problems02:53
Sony parts ways with R. Kelly00:59
Outrage over high school dance invitation using Nazi salute01:21