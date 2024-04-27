IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Paramedic sentenced to 4 years of probation for role in death of Elijah McClain
April 27, 202402:49
Jeremy Cooper had faced up to three years in prison but will serve four years probation for his actions in the killing of Elijah McClain in 2019. Both Cooper and McClain’s mother Sheneen spoke at the hearing.April 27, 2024

