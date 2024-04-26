IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Study finds electric vehicles lose value more quickly than gasoline-powered cars
April 26, 2024
    Study finds electric vehicles lose value more quickly than gasoline-powered cars

Study finds electric vehicles lose value more quickly than gasoline-powered cars

01:40

In what could be a troubling sign for the electric vehicle market, a recent study found that prices of used EVs dropped far more than comparably aged gas-powered vehicles. NBC News' Christine Romans reports.April 26, 2024

