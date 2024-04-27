IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
As campus protests spread, graduating students worry about whether commencements will be canceled
April 27, 202401:37
  • Now Playing

    As campus protests spread, graduating students worry about whether commencements will be canceled

    01:37
  • UP NEXT

    Israeli airstrikes take place in Gaza areas Israel had designated as 'safe zones'

    02:59

  • Gaza’s miraculous C-section baby loses her fight to survive

    01:40

  • Campus protests threaten commencement ceremonies

    04:33

  • Pro-Palestinian demonstrations grow at George Washington University

    00:39

  • Pro-Israel counter-protesters march near Columbia University

    01:19

  • New exhibit in New York re-creates Israeli music festival attacked on October 7

    05:43

  • New protests and arrests at colleges nationwide

    02:41

  • Family of American hostage reacts to seeing son in Hamas video

    01:44

  • Grieving relatives prepare Gaza airstrike victims for burial

    01:31

  • Pro-Palestinian protests continue to grow at campuses in New York and Texas

    05:17

  • Video released of Israeli American hostage captured by Hamas

    02:02

  • At least 34 arrested at UT Austin pro-Palestinian demonstration

    02:11

  • Pro-Palestinian protest moves off campus as LAPD moves in

    03:27

  • LAPD begins arresting protesters on USC campus

    02:24

  • LAPD marches towards USC protesters

    03:21

  • Hamas releases video of hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin

    01:47

  • New pro-Palestinian protests on campuses across the country

    03:28

  • Johnson calls for Columbia University president to ‘bring order to this chaos’

    11:50

  • What ‘telltale signs’ will indicate Israel’s military operation in Rafah?

    01:45

Nightly News

As campus protests spread, graduating students worry about whether commencements will be canceled

01:37

Pro-Palestinian demonstrations broke out on more campuses across the country, police were called to deal with some of them. After the University of Southern California canceled its commencement, some graduating students worry that more commencements could be called off. NBC News' Liz Kreutz reports.April 27, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    As campus protests spread, graduating students worry about whether commencements will be canceled

    01:37
  • UP NEXT

    Israeli airstrikes take place in Gaza areas Israel had designated as 'safe zones'

    02:59

  • Gaza’s miraculous C-section baby loses her fight to survive

    01:40

  • Campus protests threaten commencement ceremonies

    04:33

  • Pro-Palestinian demonstrations grow at George Washington University

    00:39

  • Pro-Israel counter-protesters march near Columbia University

    01:19
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All