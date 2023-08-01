IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LIVE UPDATES: Trump indicted by the federal grand jury probing his effort to overturn the 2020 election

    New survey finds 911 call centers understaffed

    02:13
    NYC man stabbed to death in possible hate crime at gas station

    02:04

  • Trump indicted in special counsel’s 2020 election probe

    07:22

  • Henrietta Lacks’ family settles with biotech company over cancer cells

    02:12

  • California’s Mojave Desert scorched by massive wildfire

    01:34

  • Suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer appears in court

    02:32

  • Paul Reubens, best known as ‘Pee-wee Herman,’ dies at 70 years old

    02:15

  • Megan Rapinoe on her legacy and new role at this World Cup

    01:38

  • Wife of suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer speaks out

    01:41

  • Yellow trucking company shutting down, potentially leaving 30,000 without jobs

    02:11

  • West African countries call on Niger coup leaders to release president

    01:42

  • Two missiles launched into Ukraine 24 hours after drones explode in Moscow

    02:27

  • Indicted Mar-a-Lago employee makes court appearance in classified documents case

    02:16

  • Lori Vallow Daybell sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of killing two of her kids

    02:58

  • Concerns mounting after American woman and her child reportedly kidnapped in Haiti

    01:45

  • Mom hears late son’s heartbeat again after meeting organ recipient

    02:46

  • Taking a rare look inside CDC mosquito lab as officials raise new West Nile virus concerns

    02:26

  • Drones rock Moscow over the weekend

    01:17

  • Summer heat contributing to rising gas prices

    01:26

  • Arizona officers rescue 2-year-old who was not breathing after pulled from pool

    01:42

Nightly News

New survey finds 911 call centers understaffed

02:13

Nationwide, 600,000 people call 911 every day. However, a new survey finds that 82 percent of workers say their centers are understaffed. NBC News’ Tom Costello explores what this crisis could mean for both workers and for those in need of help.Aug. 1, 2023

