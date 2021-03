On this episode of Nightly News: Kids Edition, Dr. John Torres answers viewers’ weekly questions about the coronavirus. Around the Globe: We take you to China for a great adventure! Meet ‘Waffles & Mochi,’ the duo who has teamed up with former First Lady Michelle Obama to teach kids about food and how to eat healthy. Plus, Inspiring Kids series continues: Two brothers turn their love for crazy socks into a footprint to helping others.