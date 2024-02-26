IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nikki Haley says she won’t give up after losing South Carolina GOP primary
Feb. 26, 202402:09

Nightly News

Nikki Haley says she won’t give up after losing South Carolina GOP primary

02:09

Nikki Haley said she is not giving up the fight, even after losing the Republican primary in her home state on Saturday. Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump said he is already wishing for the general election. NBC News’ Ali Vitali has the latest.Feb. 26, 2024

