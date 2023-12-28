IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Old wallet found in Atlanta’s Plaza Theatre returned to owner’s family decades later

Nightly News

Old wallet found in Atlanta’s Plaza Theatre returned to owner’s family decades later

During a recent renovation of Atlanta’s Plaza Theatre, which dates back to 1939, workers found an old wallet behind a bathroom wall. The theater owner’s wife used the ID in the wallet to track down the person it belonged to and return it to her family. NBC News’ Tom Llamas shares more on the story.Dec. 28, 2023

