Omicron infections now identified in over a third of the U.S.
03:02
Share this -
copied
New data from a small study in South Africa suggests Pfizer’s vaccine is less effective against the omicron variant. However, the research did show that those who were infected and vaccinated fared much better, suggesting boosters may provide added protection.Dec. 8, 2021
Omicron infections now identified in over a third of the U.S.
03:02
Demand for Covid vaccine increases as omicron variant spreads across U.S.
03:47
Violent clashes erupt in Europe amid renewed Covid restrictions
01:49
As omicron spreads across US, officials balance new safety protocols
02:20
Coronavirus: HHS national disaster medical team assisting overwhelmed New Mexico hospital
02:50
Vaccine experts debate strategy of using current boosters against omicron