  • Omicron infections now identified in over a third of the U.S.

  • Demand for Covid vaccine increases as omicron variant spreads across U.S. 

  • Violent clashes erupt in Europe amid renewed Covid restrictions

  • As omicron spreads across US, officials balance new safety protocols

  • Coronavirus: HHS national disaster medical team assisting overwhelmed New Mexico hospital

  • Vaccine experts debate strategy of using current boosters against omicron

  • Covid vaccine developer warns next pandemic could be worse

  • New Covid testing rules come into effect for overseas travelers entering U.S.

  • Omicron variant now reported in at least 16 states

  • U.S. travel restrictions to go into effect as Omicron variant spreads

  • Omicron variant is forcing Biden to put focus on COVID-19, Chuck Todd says

  • Biden announces plans to combat omicron variant

  • Omicron cases turn up in more states as international travel restrictions begin

  • Amid omicron, should holiday gatherings and return-to-office plans change?

  • Omicron variant has spread to at least 11 states

  • CDC says Omicron could become dominant variant

  • Delta vs. omicron: CDC director discusses coronavirus variants

  • Omicron variant detected in several states across U.S.

  • White House sending nine million Covid vaccines to Africa

  • Vaccine boosters, travel, holiday parties: Your omicron questions answered

Nightly News

Omicron infections now identified in over a third of the U.S.

New data from a small study in South Africa suggests Pfizer’s vaccine is less effective against the omicron variant. However, the research did show that those who were infected and vaccinated fared much better, suggesting boosters may provide added protection.Dec. 8, 2021

