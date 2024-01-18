IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump attends court as critical NH primary looms

    02:30

  • Kate, the Princess of Wales, hospitalized for weeks

    01:34

  • Frigid winter weather causes challenges for electric vehicle owners

    01:47

  • With Boeing 737 MAX 9 fleet still grounded, FAA completes first group of inspections

    01:33

  • China reveals big drop in birth rate

    00:49
  • Now Playing

    Palestinian American college student paralyzed in Vermont shooting speaks out for the first time

    02:43
  • UP NEXT

    Colorectal cancer on the rise for younger Americans

    01:52

  • Roseland Portrait Project celebrates people from Chicago south side neighborhood

    01:44

  • U.S. striking back against Houthi rebels amid increased tensions in region

    02:08

  • Gilgo Beach suspect charged in fourth murder

    02:00

  • Massive winter storm impacting tens of millions

    01:43

  • War in Gaza takes heavy toll on children

    02:14

  • Trump moves on to New Hampshire after landslide Iowa win

    02:46

  • Iowa caucusgoers kick off 2024 presidential campaign

    02:56

  • All eyes on Iowa's caucusgoers tonight

    02:24

  • What to expect in tonight’s Iowa caucus

    01:30

  • Border battle between Biden administration and Texas officials escalates

    01:29

  • New details on 4-year-old American hostage freed by Hamas

    02:15

  • Search continues for Navy SEALs missing in Gulf of Aden

    01:01

  • State of emergency as U.S. faces arctic blast

    01:40

Nightly News

Palestinian American college student paralyzed in Vermont shooting speaks out for the first time

02:43

College students Hisham Awartani, Kinnan Abdalhamid and Tahseen Ahmed were shot in Burlington, Vermont, in November. Sharing his story for the first time, Awartani told NBC News' Tom Llamas he remembers walking down the street when a man came down from his porch and pulled out a pistol. Awartani is now paralyzed. He says he's grateful for the medical care he's received in the U.S. but worries about people in Gaza unable to get the same care.Jan. 18, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Trump attends court as critical NH primary looms

    02:30

  • Kate, the Princess of Wales, hospitalized for weeks

    01:34

  • Frigid winter weather causes challenges for electric vehicle owners

    01:47

  • With Boeing 737 MAX 9 fleet still grounded, FAA completes first group of inspections

    01:33

  • China reveals big drop in birth rate

    00:49
  • Now Playing

    Palestinian American college student paralyzed in Vermont shooting speaks out for the first time

    02:43
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All