Palestinian American college student paralyzed in Vermont shooting speaks out for the first time

College students Hisham Awartani, Kinnan Abdalhamid and Tahseen Ahmed were shot in Burlington, Vermont, in November. Sharing his story for the first time, Awartani told NBC News' Tom Llamas he remembers walking down the street when a man came down from his porch and pulled out a pistol. Awartani is now paralyzed. He says he's grateful for the medical care he's received in the U.S. but worries about people in Gaza unable to get the same care.Jan. 18, 2024