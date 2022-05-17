IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Pennsylvania Senate candidates make final push on critical primary day

02:13

Though conservative commentator Kathy Barnette claimed election rigging in 2020, she is telling Republicans today to make sure to vote. Celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz received former President Trump’s endorsement but has yet to capitalize on it, while David McCormick pushes his America-first message and has been insulted by Trump. Democratic frontrunner John Fetterman cast an emergency ballot from the hospital after suffering a stroke. His wife, Gisele Fetterman, will headline his election party as he awaits to implant a pacemaker.May 17, 2022

