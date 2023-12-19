IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Pope Francis gives Catholic priests permission to bless same-sex couples

Nightly News

Pope Francis gives Catholic priests permission to bless same-sex couples

01:36

Pope Francis gave his permission for Catholic priests to bless same-sex couples. The new declaration is a landmark step signaling church is welcoming of the LGBTQ community, however, the document stressed that the blessing is not the same as a marriage sacrament. NBC News’ Molly Hunter has more. Dec. 19, 2023

    Pope Francis gives Catholic priests permission to bless same-sex couples

Best of NBC News

