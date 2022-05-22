President Biden addresses monkeypox outbreak during Asia visit

During his visit to Asia, President Biden addressed the monkeypox outbreak in 12 countries including the U.S. Biden said his health advisers had not yet briefed him on the “level of exposure” of the disease other than to express that it spreading would be “consequential.” Biden said, “we’re working on it hard to figure out what we do and what vaccine, if any, may be available for it.” The President’s visit to South Korea and Japan highlights investments back in the U.S. Though Biden is under pressure to confront rising prices and supply chain delays, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo urges patience as China’s ongoing Covid crisis will bring more economic strain.May 22, 2022