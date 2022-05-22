IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Phoenix-area third-graders surprised with full college scholarships

    02:29

  • Class of 2022 entering the best job market in years

    02:17

  • Memorial Day travel kicks off

    01:29

  • Georgia’s GOP Primaries to Test Trump’s Influence

    02:01

  • Cities hit record-breaking temps in May heatwave

    01:38

  • Ukrainian President and First Lady appear in rare joint interview

    01:27
  • Now Playing

    President Biden addresses monkeypox outbreak during Asia visit

    01:49
  • UP NEXT

    First shipment of baby formula from Europe arrives in the U.S.

    02:37

  • Fears on Wall Street after week of historic losses

    02:31

  • Biden visits Samsung in South Korea in plan to add 3,000 American jobs

    00:50

  • Fifth-grader with alopecia creates nonprofit to send painting kits to children’s hospitals

    01:35

  • Russia steps up attacks on Kharkiv after Ukrainian forces regain territory

    02:15

  • January 6 committee in talks with former Trump AG Bill Barr

    00:57

  • Potential monkeypox case under investigation in New York City

    01:43

  • First Buffalo mass shooting victim funeral takes place

    01:22

  • Delivery of baby formula from Europe expected this weekend as shortage worsens

    02:02

  • Judge blocks Biden administration from lifting Title 42

    02:44

  • FDA Commissioner grilled on when baby formula will return to shelves

    05:01

  • Federal Reserve faces a tough challenge on cooling inflation

    01:46

  • New exhibition at the National Gallery of Art gives viewers global journey through Black history

    01:39

Nightly News

President Biden addresses monkeypox outbreak during Asia visit

01:49

During his visit to Asia, President Biden addressed the monkeypox outbreak in 12 countries including the U.S. Biden said his health advisers had not yet briefed him on the “level of exposure” of the disease other than to express that it spreading would be “consequential.” Biden said, “we’re working on it hard to figure out what we do and what vaccine, if any, may be available for it.” The President’s visit to South Korea and Japan highlights investments back in the U.S. Though Biden is under pressure to confront rising prices and supply chain delays, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo urges patience as China’s ongoing Covid crisis will bring more economic strain.May 22, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Phoenix-area third-graders surprised with full college scholarships

    02:29

  • Class of 2022 entering the best job market in years

    02:17

  • Memorial Day travel kicks off

    01:29

  • Georgia’s GOP Primaries to Test Trump’s Influence

    02:01

  • Cities hit record-breaking temps in May heatwave

    01:38

  • Ukrainian President and First Lady appear in rare joint interview

    01:27

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All