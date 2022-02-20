Queen Elizabeth tests positive for Covid-19

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
10 days after her son, Prince Charles tested positive, Buckingham Palace now announced that the queen has also tested positive for Covid-19. The 95-year-old queen had a health scare last October but doctors say her covid symptoms are mild.
Feb. 20, 2022 Read More
