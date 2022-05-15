Remembering Pearl Young as Buffalo mourns

77-year-old Pearl Young was known as “the neighborhood mom” in her community. Young was one of the ten victims killed in the Buffalo mass shooting. Those remembering her on social media say Young opened her heart and home to those who needed a hot meal and kindness. For decades, Young ran a food pantry in Buffalo. The wife of a pastor, many knew Young as a woman who loved her church, God, and family. The community mourns and honors a beautiful soul gone too soon.May 15, 2022