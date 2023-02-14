IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Russia hits more than a dozen Ukrainian cities in new offensive

02:28

Russian troops are throwing everything they can at their new offensive in eastern Ukraine, hitting more than a dozen cities in the last 24 hours. NBC News’ Richard Engel is in the town of Chasiv Yar, where those who can't leave hide in bunkers against the Russian onslaught.Feb. 14, 2023

