Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny dies in prison

Alexei Navalny, a fierce critic of Vladimir Putin, has died in a Russian prison. Navalny spent years speaking out against official corruption and survived being poisoned by a military nerve agent during a business trip to Russia in 2020. Today President Biden said he had "no doubt that the death of Navalny was the consequence of something that Putin and his thugs did.” NBC News' Richard Engel reportsFeb. 17, 2024